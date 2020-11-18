Editor’s note: This story contains graphic details that some readers may find disturbing.

A Kimmirut man who sexually assaulted an intoxicated and sleeping woman has been sent to a federal penitentiary for 30 months and will be entered into the Sexual Offenders Registry for 20 years.

Karpik Kolola, 34, pleaded guilty to the offence, which he committed on March 10, 2019.

He indirectly sold alcohol to the victim and exchanged text messages with her.

After partying with friends, the victim went to bed, fully clothed, in a bedroom in her home. Kolola made his way there and she awoke around 7:15 a.m. to find him on top of her. They were both naked and he had put his penis in her vagina.

She shoved him off of her. He got dressed and left while she immediately called the police. The RCMP swabbed for genetic material and it matched with Kolola.

Justice Paul Bychok, who handed down the sentence on Nov. 17, characterized Kolola’s actions as “predatory and premeditated.” He also noted that the offender subjected his victim to “significant emotional harm, the possibility of sexually transmitted disease and pregnancy.” Kolola violated a bail order in committing the crime, as well.

On the other hand, Kolola, who has a history of drunkenness and who has a young family, expressed remorse and he has “taken positive steps towards his rehabilitation,” the judge acknowledged.

The Crown prosecutor, who recommended a 30-month prison sentence, said Kolola’s criminal record demonstrated “a pattern of violence against women.”

The defence lawyer sought a jail term of 18 months for her client, who she said “really and truly has

no memory” of the incident.

“Fifteen years ago, a judge of this court noted that ‘sexual offences involving sleeping victims are unfortunately a common occurrence in Nunavut.’ Fifteen years later, that sad reality has not changed,” Bychok said.