Voters in Iqaluit have chosen Kenny Bell as their new mayor.

Bell defeated Noah Papatsie, his only challenger, by a count of 1,049 votes to 688 after the ballots were counted on Monday evening. Both men are former city councillors.

Results from the council vote are not yet available.

Swearing-in for the new mayor and council is scheduled for Nov. 5. They will serve four-year terms.