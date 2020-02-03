Karliin Aariak appointed to five-year term as Nunavut’s languages commissioner

Karliin Aariak, who was named acting languages commissioner in October, has now been officially selected to serve a five-year term in the role.

photo courtesy of Karliin Aariak

A former investigations officer for the Office of the Languages Commissioner of Nunavut and  terminologist and acting executive director for the Inuit Uqausinginnik Taiguusiliuqtiit (Inuit Language Authority), Aariak “has a strong record of advocacy for language rights,” stated Simeon Mikkungwak, Speaker of the legislative assembly, in a Monday news release.

The Management and Services Board undertook a competitive selection process for the position, and the members of the legislative assembly will confirm the appointment when the winter sitting begins on Feb. 18.

Aariak, a graduate of Nunavut Arctic College, took over as languages commissioner after Kugluktuk’s Helen Klengenberg resigned for personal reasons.

