Kaernerk calls for rent reduction in mouldy homes

Amittuq MLA Joelie Kaernerk says tenants in mouldy homes should be given a reduction in rent.

Kaernerk asked Housing Minister Patterk Netser in the legislative assembly on Thursday if that can be arranged. Netser pointed out that the Nunavut Housing Corporation already lowers rents for units that are in disrepair. He didn’t make any promises in regards to mould, but said rental practices will be examined.

“I was also a tenant at one time, though that was quite a while ago, and I feel for (renters) with our cost of living in Nunavut being extremely high,” Netser said. “It’s like when you have children and rent is really high. I would like to review this for tenants in our units. I will review how we can improve the units that are being rented that are too old or look at the rent scale and lower them.”

Kaernerk asked Netser when mould remediation work will be complete.

“It’s a safety issue, especially when they have children and they get rashes and it can

be passed on to another person. I would like this addressed for the tenants, whether have

a job or not,” said Kaernerk.

Netser replied, ” I cannot say exactly when the work will be done. It is only when we are informed of mould that we deal with it. In 2018-19, we spent $5 million on mould remediation. The work is ongoing as I stated earlier. As soon as we hear which units have mould, we start work on them right away.”