Justice Canada announces funding for Nunavut initiatives

Justice Canada announced funding for a host of initiatives on Monday, adding up to $1.8 million to support the well-being of women and children.

Among the projects is a new child advocacy centre to be based in Iqaluit through the Arctic Children and Youth Foundation. Justice Canada is contributing $875,526 over five years.

“This centre will provide a safe, culturally informed, child-friendly environment in which various agencies will deliver their services in a collaborative and coordinated response,” Justice Canada stated of the facility to be known as Umingmak Child and Youth Support Centre.

The Law Society of Nunavut will receive $843,000 over five years to launch a campaign against sexual harassment in the workplace and to prevent gender-based violence. It will entail community workshops and free legal advice for victims.

The Law Society of Nunavut has also launched its Access to Justice for Family Violence in Nunavut project, which will include a family violence awareness campaign. The emphasis on women’s legal needs in respect to family violence and enhancing their access to legal resources and information will rely on $111,000 over two years from Justice Canada.

On Sunday, Justice Canada stated $341,600 in federal funding would go toward the third and fourth years of the existing Nunavut law program, offered jointly between Nunavut Arctic College and the University of Saskatchewan. The money will help establish a legal clinic in Iqaluit where the students can get “hands-on law practice experience,” according to Justice Canada.