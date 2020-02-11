Jaypeetee Audlakiak returns as Hall Beach mayor

Jaypeetee Audlakiak prevailed in a mayoral byelection Monday and will get another shot at leading the Hamlet of Hall Beach.

Audlakiak garnered 49 votes, almost doubling his next closest challenger in a crowded field of six contenders. Ammie Kipsigak finished second with 28 votes.

Voter turnout was 33 per cent.

The byelection became necessary when Jayko Simonie announced his resignation shortly after being chosen as Hall Beach mayor in the Oct. 28 municipal election. Stacey Kadlutsiak has been acting mayor since then.

Audlakiak was last elected in December 2017. He told Nunavut News at that time that his priorities were to procure more housing and to get a breakwater built for the community.