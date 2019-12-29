Iqaluit RCMP investigating ‘gruesome’ assault near men’s shelter

A 28-year-old Iqaluit man was hospitalized in critical condition following a “gruesome” attack near the men’s shelter on Friday night.

Iqaluit RCMP say they responded to a complaint of an assault in progress at close to midnight. A 29-year-old man was also victimized in the altercation and taken to the Qikiqtani General Hospital for evaluation. The 28-year-old was transferred to Ottawa for further treatment of his ‘serious injuries,’ police say.

The Mounties arrested a 19-year-old man at the scene of the crime. He’s being held in custody for 72 hours while the investigation continues.

The police have determined that all three men were at the Chart Room beverage room when one of the men stepped outside with the suspect to have a conversation. Then the two men who would later be attacked made their way toward the men’s shelter, building 778, on foot. The suspect allegedly followed shortly thereafter on a snowmobile. Iqaluit RCMP are interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen the incident or overheard the discussion between the subjects outside of the Chart Room just before midnight Friday. You can contact the police at (867) 979-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.