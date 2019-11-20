Iqaluit man missing since last Friday

Takialuk Sagiatook, 40, has gone missing in Iqaluit since the morning of Nov. 15. He was last seen walking on the Apex bridge towards the beach.

He was wearing a blue plaid jacket, pants and black boots.

He is described as medium build with short black hair, brown eyes and a moustache. He is about 5’7” tall, 140 lbs.

The police and his family are concerned and ask the public for any assistance in this matter.

If you have any information about this missing man, please contact Iqaluit RCMP at 867-979-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.