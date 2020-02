William Autut, 52, has been charged with second-degree murder after a 43-year-old woman was found dead in a Nunavut Arctic College residence early on Thursday morning.

Autut, who was also charged with failing to comply with a probation order, is scheduled to appear in court on March 3. He’s being kept in jail until that time.

The RCMP are continuing to investigate. Anyone has information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 867-979-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.