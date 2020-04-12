Iqaluit man charged with pointing firearm at RCMP

By
Derek Neary
-
71

A man was arrested and charged following an incident in Apex Saturday where the RCMP say officers were confronted by an individual with a firearm.

Qaluraut Shaw, 33, faces charges of pointing a firearm, uttering threats, mischief under $5,000 and violating a probation order.

He’s being held in jail, but he has a judicial appointment scheduled for Monday.

The incident occurred at a residence in Apex during the afternoon.

The RCMP indicated that their investigation is ongoing, but also revealed that Ottawa Police Service has been engaged to conduct its own investigation of the Mounties’ actions in relation to this incident.

 

