A 46-year-old Iqaluit man is facing charges of attempted murder and forcible confinement after another man was apparently stabbed during the early evening of Oct. 27.

Police located the victim in medical distress in the 300-block area of the city. He was taken to Qikiqtani General Hospital and received medical care for his injuries before being medevaced south for further treatment. He’s expected to make a full recovery, according to the police.

Eliyah Jonah was subsequently charged. A justice of the peace has remanded him into custody.

Jonah’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 17 in Iqaluit.

The Mounties are continuing to investigate the incident. Any witnesses or anyone who has pertinent information is asked to contact police at 867-979-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Tips can also be texted to Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES).