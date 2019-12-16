Impaired driving charges filed after SUV collides with snowbank in Rankin Inlet

A 56-year-old Rankin Inlet man has been charged with impaired driving and with

taking a motor vehicle without consent after RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on Sunday morning.

The police were notified of a possible impaired driver after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) crashed into a snowbank. The Mounties’ investigation also revealed that the vehicle had been reported as stolen.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on March 9, 2020 in Rankin Inlet.

During this festive season, the Nunavut RCMP are reminding the public of the dangers

of impaired driving and the dire consequences that often result from operating a vehicle

while impaired.