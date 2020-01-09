Iglulik man charged with assaulting woman and youth

An Iglulik man is facing several charges after being accused of assaulting a woman and a female youth.

Lester Aqqiaruq, 26, is due in court on Jan. 21 to answer to charges of sexual assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, assaulting a police officer and three counts of failing to comply with terms of his probation.

He is being kept in jail after appearing before a justice of the peace.

The RCMP’s investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information on Aqqiaruq’s activities is urged to contact the RCMP at (867)-979-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.