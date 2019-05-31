Governor General lauds SmartICE innovation

A developing safety technology that allows users to measure ice thickness in real time was recognized with a Governor General’s Innovation Award this week.

Several Nunavut communities have tested or adopted SmartICE measuring devices that can be mounted to SmartQAMUTIKs. The information can be transmitted to community members via wi-fi.

SmartICE is an acronym for Sea-ice Monitoring And Real-Time Information for Coastal Environments. The project is a partnership formed among community, academic, government and industry partners.

The Governor General’s Innovation Awards “recognize and celebrate outstanding Canadian individuals, teams and organizations—trailblazers and creators who contribute to our country’s success, who help shape our future and who inspire the next generation,” according to the Office of the Governor General.

Only 18 innovation awards have been granted through the Office of the Governor General over the past three years.