Government of Nunavut transitions some employees to working from home

The Government of Nunavut is asking the public for patience and understanding as it begins to move its non-essential workforce to performing duties from home because of COVID-19.

This should be fully in effect by the end of the day Friday, according to the GN.

“The health and well-being of our employees is critical. In keeping with our advice to

practice social distancing, we are shifting our public service to work from home,” Premier Joe Savikataaq said. “This is an evolving situation, so we want to have staff prepared to

work remotely, where possible. Essential service positions will continue to work in office, as much as possible.”

Some non-essential programs and services will have to be suspended temporarily, the premier stated.

No specifics were provided in Wednesday’s GN news release in regards to which non-essential programs and services will be on hold and how much of the GN’s workforce would be eligible to work from home.