Government of Nunavut seeks input on major renovations at Sakku School

The Government of Nunavut is inviting residents of Coral Harbour to express what they’d like to see in association with the new addition and major renovations at Sakku School.

Construction will result in a large gym, more services for those with special needs and for young children and their parents. Classrooms will accommodate a larger number of students and offer more cultural programming, according to a Department of Education news release.

Public consultations begin Tuesday evening at the Sakku School gymnasium.

The school, which was built in 1979, has been the source of repeated concerns about mould. The GN found no health concerns through tests it paid for but committed to monitoring air quality after making improvements to the facility’s ventilation and heating systems last year.