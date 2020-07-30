Advertisement

There’s a risk that children attending the daycare in Arviat may have been exposed to active tuberculosis (TB), says the chief public health officer.

Children and staff who attend the Arviat daycare are being urged to be tested for tuberculosis.
Staff and children who have spent time at the daycare should be screened for TB, Dr. Michael Patterson advised on Thursday afternoon.

A positive TB test is usually an indication that a person shared airspace with someone who has active TB, Patterson stated. TB bacteria is inhaled but can remain dormant. If left untreated, it could become active TB and become contagious.

Symptoms of active TB include:
• a cough that lasts longer than three weeks
• feeling very tired
• loss of appetite
• experiencing a fever or night sweats

Anyone with these symptoms should go to the health centre as soon as possible, the Department of Health advises.

