GN warns of fraudulent callers proclaiming to be from Nunavut’s court system

If any Nunavummiut get a phone call from someone who claims to be representing the Department of Justice or the Nunavut Court of Justice and that person requests your social insurance number, just hang up.

The Department of Justice issued a public service advisory on Monday afternoon to alert the public that it did not place those calls.

Anyone who has received a suspicious phone call and wishes to report it is urged to contact the Canadian anti-Fraud Centre, which is responsible for dealing with fraudulent phone calls. The Centre can be reached by phone at 1-888-495-8501, or electronically through the Fraud Reporting System, https://www.services.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/choosereng.html?ipeReferer=CAFCFRS