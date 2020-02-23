GN should step up enforcement of court-ordered restrictions on alcohol, Arreak-Lightstone says

The Department of Justice and the Nunavut Liquor Commission (NULC) should be working together to prevent Nunavummiut with court-ordered restrictions on possessing and consuming alcohol from buying liquor at the beer and wine store or ordering through a liquor permit, says Iqaluit-Manirajak MLA Adam Arreak-Lightstone.

He asked Justice Minister Jeannie Ehaloak on Wednesday to ensure that her department’s administrators forward details on liquor prohibitions against individuals to the NULC.

“I can’t commit at this time, but I will certainly look into it,” Ehaloak replied.

Arreak-Lightstone, who raised the issue previously, said he’s “very disappointed” by the GN’s responses to date.

“What I and many others have been saying is that when a court imposes conditions on an

individual concerning their ability to possess or consume alcohol, our government should

not undermine those conditions by continuing to sell alcohol to the individual at the beer

and wine store or allowing them to legally purchase a liquor import permit,” he said.

He then asked Ehaloak to commit to working with the minister responsible for the

NULC to ensure that the GN does its part to support court-ordered restrictions on alcohol.

Again Ehaloak refused to commit, but she said she’s willing to broach the issue with her fellow minister.

“I’m sure Minister (George) Hickes would be willing to have a discussion with me,” she said.