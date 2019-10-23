GN releases data on staff housing occupancy, vacancies, rents and leases

The Government of Nunavut had 1,664 staff units as of March 31. Of those, 131 two-bedroom units were vacant, along with 61 three-bedroom units, 33 one-bedroom units and two four-bedroom units, according to the Nunavut Housing Corporation.

Of the GN employees occupying staff housing, 1,088 were non-Nunavut Inuit while Nunavut Inuit employees accounted for 380 occupants, as of March 31. The waiting list for GN staff housing consisted of 116 people as of March 31 — 78 of them were Nunavut Inuit employees and 38 were non-Nunavut Inuit.

The Nunavut Housing Corporation leases 1,227 staff housing units and owns 437 of the GN employee residences in the territory. The GN pays approximately $3.5 million monthly for its leases.

Average monthly rent charged to GN staff occupying those units, as of March 31, was $670 for a bachelor, $1,092 for a one-bedroom, $1,428 for a two-bedroom, $1,746 for a three-bedroom and $1,927 for a four-bedroom.

The average monthly subsidy provided to GN employees was $1,240 for a bachelor, $1,325 for a one-bedroom, $1,545 for a two-bedroom, $1,812 for a three-bedroom and $2,134 for a four-bedroom.

This information was made available due to written questions submitted by Iqaluit-Manirajak MLA Adam Arreak-Lightstone.

Fact file:

GN staff housing units by community (from most to least)

Total: 1,664

Iqaluit: 693

Rankin Inlet: 182

Cambridge Bay: 127

Arviat: 73

Iglulik: 73

Pond Inlet: 68

Cape Dorset: 60

Pangnirtung: 55

Baker Lake: 51

Kugluktuk: 47

Gjoa Haven: 39

Clyde River: 29

Arctic Bay: 19

Naujaat: 19

Kugaaruk: 16

Coral Harbour: 15

Sanikiluaq: 15

Hall Beach: 14

Qikiqtarjuaq: 14

Taloyoak: 12

Whale Cove: 12

Chesterfield Inlet: 10

Kimmirut: 10

Resolute: 8

Grise Fiord: 3

Source: Government of Nunavut