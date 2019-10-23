GN releases data on staff housing occupancy, vacancies, rents and leases

The Government of Nunavut had 1,664 staff units as of March 31. Of those, 131 two-bedroom units were vacant, along with 61 three-bedroom units, 33 one-bedroom units and two four-bedroom units, according to the Nunavut Housing Corporation.
Of the GN employees occupying staff housing, 1,088 were non-Nunavut Inuit while Nunavut Inuit employees accounted for 380 occupants, as of March 31. The waiting list for GN staff housing consisted of 116 people as of March 31 — 78 of them were Nunavut Inuit employees and 38 were non-Nunavut Inuit.
The Nunavut Housing Corporation leases 1,227 staff housing units and owns 437 of the GN employee residences in the territory. The GN pays approximately $3.5 million monthly for its leases.
Average monthly rent charged to GN staff occupying those units, as of March 31, was $670 for a bachelor, $1,092 for a one-bedroom, $1,428 for a two-bedroom, $1,746 for a three-bedroom and $1,927 for a four-bedroom.
The average monthly subsidy provided to GN employees was $1,240 for a bachelor, $1,325 for a one-bedroom, $1,545 for a two-bedroom, $1,812 for a three-bedroom and $2,134 for a four-bedroom.
This information was made available due to written questions submitted by Iqaluit-Manirajak MLA Adam Arreak-Lightstone.
Fact file:
GN staff housing units by community (from most to least)
Total: 1,664
Iqaluit: 693
Rankin Inlet: 182
Cambridge Bay: 127
Arviat: 73
Iglulik: 73
Pond Inlet: 68
Cape Dorset: 60
Pangnirtung: 55
Baker Lake: 51
Kugluktuk: 47
Gjoa Haven: 39
Clyde River: 29
Arctic Bay: 19
Naujaat: 19
Kugaaruk: 16
Coral Harbour: 15
Sanikiluaq: 15
Hall Beach: 14
Qikiqtarjuaq: 14
Taloyoak: 12
Whale Cove: 12
Chesterfield Inlet: 10
Kimmirut: 10
Resolute: 8
Grise Fiord: 3
Source: Government of Nunavut