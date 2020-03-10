GN looking at restoring bid adjustment cap as NNI policy is reviewed

The territorial government is analyzing potential changes to the Nunavummi Nangminiqaqtunik Ikajuuti (NNI) policy, which is intended to give an advantage of Inuit-owned companies bidding on government contracts.

Among the changes being contemplated is a possible return of the bid adjustment cap.

“I don’t have anything specific right now, but it’s something that we’re working towards,” Economic Development Minister David Akeeagok said in the legislative assembly on Monday. “At this point I cannot say which way it’s going to go right now because it is in discussions and I don’t want to presume what others have to say when it comes to this… As you might be aware with this NNI, we do have a very stringent process that we have to follow, one of which is we need to consult with NTI (Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated) in writing for a certain period of time.”

MLA John Main expressed his disapproval the bid adjustment cap having been eliminated. That adjustment cap stood at $125,000 for goods and services contracts and 25 per cent of the first $125,000 of the bid value for goods only contracts, according to the 2017 version of the NNI policy.

“I’m of the opinion that getting rid of that bid adjustment cap was a mistake and that it needs to be rectified, particularly because we have this lingering issue about paper companies,” said Main. “You know, if we’re going to give a bid adjustment cap to a company and we know that, they’re true-to-goodness Inuit-owned firm, Inuit-run firm, sure. But if it’s a paper company, then that’s when it gets problematic.”

Akeeagok didn’t have an explanation as to why the previous legislative assembly removed the bid adjustment cap after its last review of the policy.

“I don’t want to necessarily try to find out the reasons why. I think what I’m doing or what I’m trying to do with the help of my cabinet colleagues is to move forward,” the minister said. “How did this happen would be very good to understand, but to move forward, I

think definitely we need to take a very serious look and we’re taking a very serious

review of this particular bid adjustment.”