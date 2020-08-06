The public health emergency prompted by Covid-19 will remain in place until at least Aug. 20, the Government of Nunavut announced Thursday.

“Nunavut must remain prepared for Covid-19, even as we ease restrictions,” Health Minister George Hickes stated. “As we learn to live with the virus in the long-term, we must stay diligent and consistent in following the public health advice that helps us slow its spread.”

A public health emergency in the territory was declared on March 18 and has been in effect throughout.

Covid-19 symptoms include a fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

Nunavummiut are reminded to practise physical distancing, frequent handwashing, and to stay home if they feel unwell.

Anyone who believes they have been exposed to Covid-19 should call the Covid hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days, the Department of Health advised.