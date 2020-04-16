GN extends public health emergency for a second time

The public health emergency caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has been extended until April 30 in Nunavut.

Health Minister George Hickes made the announcement on Thursday.

“Nunavut’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 have proven effective so far,” Hickes said. “Now is not the time to relax measures or loosen our guidelines. We need to remain committed in order to protect our communities.”

The GN announced its first extension of the public health emergency on April 2. It was expected to last until today.

Among the measures the territorial government has taken to date are the banning of public gatherings, bars have been closed, restaurants can serve take-out orders only with no more than 10 people in a lineup at a time and taxis are limited to a single pickup per fare.

Those who fail to self-isolate can face a fine up to $50,000 or up to six months in jail.

Nunavut is the only Canadian jurisdiction without a single positive test for Covid-19.