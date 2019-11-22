GN computer network is now operational in Iqaluit

The Government of Nunavut has confirmed its computer network and electronic systems are again operational in Iqaluit following a ransomware attack a few weeks ago.

The majority of GN employees in Iqaluit are now able to access to the internet and regular government email addresses are functional. A new and secure email has been set-up.

Next week, the Department of Community and Government Services will begin working on the remediation plan to all Nunavut communities in order to reconnect them to the new GN network. In all three regions, teams will be deployed simultaneously with both remote and on-site resources.

Meditech and Telehealth systems are undergoing testing before being

brought online. However, the Department of Health continues to provide essential services without interruption.

Students now have access to the education student network. They can request and receive their high school transcripts.

All payments to recipients of Financial Assistance to Nunavut Students, Adult Learning Training Supports and the foster parents’ program have been issued on-time.

In Iqaluit, income assistance clients are now receiving their usual payments.

For clients in communities outside Iqaluit, income support will be provided through vouchers for all necessities.

All GN staff were paid last week, as planned. Arrangements for urgent payments to vendors and suppliers have been dealt with.

“I want to say a heartfelt thank you to the many people who have been working nonstop to make sure our government continues to offer essential services and get our system back up and running,” Premier Joe Savikataaq stated in a press release. “I realize this has been inconvenient for many Nunavummiut, and I want to thank everyone for their patience. Safely reconnecting our communities to the network, as soon as possible, is our continuing focus.”