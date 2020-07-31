The Government of Nunavut will now provide between $5,000 and $50,000 to artists to cover costs for creation and installation of artwork through its new Nunavut Public Art Initiative.

The GN will pay selected artists for their time, materials and equipment and will offer mentorship fees to those who train younger or less experienced artists on their project.

Artists will retain intellectual property rights to their work.

“This exciting initiative will provide much needed support to our local artists whose opportunities have been affected by Covid-19,” said Minister of Economic Development and Transportation David Akeeagok. “It is also an opportunity to showcase the creativity, resiliency and great talents of our artisans, with innovative spaces in our communities.”

The first funding intake deadline is Aug. 17. The second will be Sept. 1.

Application forms and additional information are available at: http://gov.nu.ca/publicart