Garneau announces $45.5 million expansion of Rankin Inlet airport, funds for Kivalliq all-season road study

By
Derek Neary
-
33

The Rankin Inlet airport will get two new wings to the existing terminal building making it four times its current capacity.

Federal Transport Minister
Marc Garneau announces a combined $50 million in funding for expansion of the Rankin Inlet airport and a Kivalliq all-season road study.
Michele LeTourneau/NNSL photo

Transport Canada Minister Marc Garneau made the $45.5 million announcement in Iqaluit on Tuesday afternoon.

Garneau also revealed that $4.5 million will go towards the study and design of a 450-km all-season road in the Kivalliq region. The proposed road would connect Arviat, Chesterfield Inlet, Rankin Inlet and Whale Cove. The money is coming from the National Trade Corridors Fund.

An additional $195,000 will aid passengers with disabilities by adding boarding ramps at airports in ArviatWhale CoveChesterfield InletBaker Lake, Naujaat, Coral Harbour, and Sanikiluaq.

