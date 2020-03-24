Fox bites Gjoa Haven resident; GN warns of possible rabies

Gjoa Haven residents are encouraged to be on the lookout for foxes after a resident of their community was bitten by one of the animals.

The Department of Health is warning of the potential for rabies. Anyone who has suffered a fox bite or scratch is urged to go to the health centre to be examined.

Rabies can be passed on to people when an infected animal bites, scratches or licks them, according to the department. As well, a person can get rabies when handling or skinning infected animals.

Signs of rabies can include animals behaving strangely, staggering, frothing at the mouth, choking or making strange noises. In such instances, contact the local conservation officer at 867-360-7605 or the environmental health officer at 867-983-4236, immediately.