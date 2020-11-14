As of 8 a.m. on Nov. 14, four new positive cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Arviat, bringing the total to five, according to the Government of Nunavut (GN).

All individuals are in isolation and are doing well, the Department of Health stated.

An additional 63 tests have been done in Sanikiluaq, where two cases are known. However, all other tests to date have yielded negative results, in addition to another 22 negative tests from Rankin Inlet, where one confirmed case exists.

Contact tracing continues in Sanikiluaq, Rankin Inlet and Arviat.

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to Covid-19 is advised to call the Covid-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or to notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please do not go to the health centre in person.