Arviat has four more residents who have contracted Covid-19 as of Monday while an additional eight individuals from the Kivalliq are now considered to have recovered from the virus, according to the Department of Health.

The total number of active Covid cases in the Kivalliq region is now 108. Eighty-six of those cases are in Arviat.

Seventy-three Nunavummiut have been cleared after having been infected.

All individuals with active Covid-19 are in isolation and they are well, with mild to moderate symptoms, the Department of Health stated.

Contact tracing is ongoing in all impacted communities and public health staff are monitoring everyone in isolation.

As of Nov. 29, 208 tests have been done in Rankin Inlet with negative results.

Arviat testing has yielded 555 negative tests.

Testing in Whale Cove yielded 100 negative tests.

Monitoring in Sanikiluaq continues.

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 is advised to call the COVID-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please do not go to the health centre in person.