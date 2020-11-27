Arviat has four new cases of Covid-19 as of Friday, but three other cases in Arviat and Rankin Inlet are now considered resolved, the Government of Nunavut announced Friday morning.

The total number of active cases in the Kivalliq region currently stands at 151.

Eight Nunavummiut have recovered from the virus overall.

All individuals with active Covid-19 are in isolation and they are well, with mild to moderate symptoms, the Department of Health stated.

Contact tracing in Arviat, Whale Cove and Rankin Inlet continues and public health staff are monitoring everyone in isolation, the GN added.

There remains no evidence of community transmission in Rankin Inlet or Whale Cove.

As of Nov, 26, 188 tests have been done in Rankin Inlet with negative results.

Arviat testing has yielded 471 negative tests.

Testing in Whale Cove turned up 80 negative tests.

Monitoring in Sanikiluaq continues.