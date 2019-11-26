Food bank continues to feed 100 families biweekly

Since Feb. 2019, the Mittima Food Bank Society has been regularly distributing different kinds of food to Pond Inlet community members. For example, last weekend hamburger meat, sandwich meat, hot dogs, pizza dough, lettuce, tomatoes, bananas, apples, kiwi, bread, milk and soup were handed out.

The bulk of the money for this program comes from the grants provided by Qikiqtaini Inuit Association. Volunteers set up the food for distribution, while board members order the food and track expenses.

“Every second Saturday, we receive the food delivery from a co-op and we get it organized, bagged and ready to distribute,” explained Wayne Olson, the treasurer of the organization.

This is followed by an hour of “pretty intense” activity and cleanup afterwards.

Biweekly, the food banks helps out about 100 families.

It is open to helping anyone who is need of food.

“We have enough funds at the moment, either in hand or committed. We can see doing distributions every two weeks through to the end of August, maybe a litter longer,” stated Olson.