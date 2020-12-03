Although five more Arviat residents have been identified as having Covid-19, the community’s active cases have fallen to 68.

The only other community with active cases is Whale Cove, with seven, as all Rankin Inlet residents who contracted the virus are now considered to be recovered.

Territory-wide, there are now 123 Nunavummiut who have recovered from the virus, the vast majority of them in the Kivalliq.

“While Rankin Inlet has successfully flattened the Covid-19 curve, I ask residents there to remain strict in their commitment to continue on this path and follow the current public health restrictions,” said chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson. “Covid-19 is not over in Nunavut. Everyone needs to ensure they do their part to bring us to zero active cases in the territory and remain committed and prepared for a potential resurgence of the virus.”

Contact tracing in all impacted communities is ongoing and public health staff are monitoring everyone in isolation, according to the Department of Health.

As of Dec. 2, 223 tests have been done in Rankin Inlet with negative results.

Arviat testing has yielded 643 negative tests.

Testing in Whale Cove yielded 125 negative tests.

Monitoring in Sanikiluaq continues.

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to Covid-19 is advised to call the Covid hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please do not go to the health centre in person