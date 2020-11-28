Five more residents in Arviat were diagnosed with Covid-19, bringing the community’s active total to 106 infected individuals as of Saturday, according to the Government of Nunavut.

However, 33 Nunavummiut are now considered to have recovered from the virus. That lowered the territory’s total number of active cases to 131.

“We are on the right path to break transmission and contain the spread of Covid-19 in the territory,” said chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson. “Every day, individual decisions to follow public health measures are essential to our success and I urge Nunavummiut to remain committed in their efforts.”

All individuals with active Covid-19 are in isolation and they are well, with mild to moderate symptoms, according to the Department of Health.

Contact tracing in all impacted communities is ongoing and public health staff are monitoring everyone in isolation, the department added in a Saturday news release.

As of Nov. 27, 196 tests have been done in Rankin Inlet with negative results.

Arviat testing has yielded 481 negative tests.

Testing in Whale Cove yielded 89 negative tests.

Monitoring continues in Sanikiluaq.

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to Covid-19 is advised to call the Covid-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please do not go to the health centre in person.