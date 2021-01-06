Advertisement

The first doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are being administered in Iqaluit today.

Josephee Adams, 70, a resident of the Iqaluit Elders’ Centre, was the first person in Nunavut to receive the shot.

The territory received 3,000 doses of the vaccine in Iqaluit and another 3,000 doses in Rankin Inlet last week.

The next vaccination locations will be Iglulik and Gjoa Haven from Jan. 11-12, with community clinics at the local high schools from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., with second doses to be offered on Feb. 8-9.

Iqaluit Public Health nurse Susie Pearce, a graduate of the Nunavut Arctic College’s Bachelor of Science Nursing program, inoculates Josephee Adams with the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday.
photo courtesy of the Government of Nunavut
