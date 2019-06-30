Fire update: City of Iqaluit confirms third fire, in addition to two reported fires, and one minor injury

In addition to the shacks and the ten-plex fires, which took place the evening of June 29 and the morning of June 30, the City of Iqaluit has confirmed a third fire.

That fire took place near the old dump in Apex. It was called in between the two previously reported fires.

“(That) fire was reported at approximately 5:26 a.m. this morning, near the old dump in Apex. The fire department arrived on scene but the fire truck could not reach the fire due to blocked access. Seven firefighters attended the fire by foot and utilized fire extinguishers to suppress the fire. No injuries were reported,” stated the City of Iqaluit in a news release.

The city also noted the fire department responded to the fire on the beach at approximately 9:18 p.m. on June 29.

“Two shacks (were) fully engulfed and one shack with one side on fire. The fire department arrived on scene and started initial suppression. By 10:08 p.m. all fires were extinguished and fire operations were completed by 10:55 p.m. Three shacks and equipment were lost due to the fire,” stated the city.

As for the 10-plex fire, the city states one minor injury was reported, and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

“As a result of our city’s fire department quick responses, the multiple fires were quickly brought under control and we are relieved that there were no serious injuries,” stated Mayor Madeleine Redfern.

“In addition, we appreciate the support of local business, organizations and city staff that provided additional assistance including Tower Arctic, Qulliq Energy, Office of the Fire Marshall, City (of Iqaluit) Public Works and Municipal Enforcement staff and The Snack who provided coffee and food to the firefighters.”