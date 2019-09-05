Fire damage to Kugluktuk High School estimated at less than $100,000

A fire lit beneath Kugluktuk High School on Tuesday evening caused damage that’s expected to cost less than $100,000 to repair, according to the Department of Community and Government Services (CGS).

The fire affected the soffit space under the building and the crawl space floor inside the building.

“The quick actions of the the local fire department and building maintenance staff resulted in the fire being confined to a small area, which minimized damage to the school,” reads a statement from CGS issued Thursday.

The high school remained closed Thursday although Jimmy Hikok Ilihakvik, the elementary school, reopened.

However, the statement from CGS indicated that authorities have given approval to also reopen the high school.