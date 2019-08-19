Feds, GN, NTI partner to fund treatment centre, millions agreed on by all three parties

During an emotional announcement event held in Iqaluit, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., along with the federal and territorial governments, announced plans to built a territorial trauma and treatment centre in the capital.

The plan sees all three parties, called the Partnership on Health, committing millions to build a recovery centre. Funds are also committed for training, as well as costs to operate the centre, where treatment and for addictions and trauma will take place.

The parties could not offer a specific timeline on when the recovery centre would open, but the centre already has a executive director and work has already begun.

The parties signed an agreement, committing to the following funds:

Government of Canada: Up to $47.5 million over five years for up to 75 per cent of capital costs, and ongoing operations. After five years, a contribution of up to $9.7 million annually.

Government of Nunavut: Up to 30 per cent over five years toward capital costs, 100 per cent of costs associated with enhanced community based programming for on-the-land healing camps and other in-community supports, and support for ongoing operations and maintenance for the recovery centre and staff housing.

Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.: The Inuit organization committed $5 million in February toward the territory-wide plan.

Makigiaqta Inuit Training Corporation: To fund the Inuit counselling component, the corporation is providing $11.85 million over five years.

More to come.