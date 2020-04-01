Patterson welcomes federal COVID-19 compensation that can aid Nunavummiut

*UPDATE: The federal government will issue cheque payments in addition to direct deposit.

The federal government’s $2,000 per month payments to Canadians who have lost work due to COVID-19 can benefit Nuanvummiut carvers, seamstresses, actors and musicians, Sen. Dennis Patterson says.

Known as the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), the $2,000 payments will be available for up to four months.

The closure of performance venues, craft fairs, bars and restaurants due to the coronavirus means a variety of Nunavut’s artists are missing out on income, Patterson noted.

To be eligible for CERB, an individual must have earned $5,000 in the past year. Those who are unable to earn income because they are taking care of anyone sick with the virus or who are looking after children affected by school closures may also apply for CERB. Applications can be submitted during the week of April 6 via the Canada Revenue Agency website or by calling a 1-800 number yet to be announced.

CERB payments may have to be reported as income in the 2021 tax year.

Patterson encourages those seeking further information to visit his website or Facebook page.