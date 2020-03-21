Expect some COVID-19 questions when calling for service, RCMP advise

Those who contact the RCMP for assistance should be prepared to answer some questions about the coronavirus COVID-19 before the police arrive, as a safety precaution.

The Mounties’ telecommunications operators have been instructed to inquire about the following sorts of details:

-Have you or anyone in the household or location travelled outside the territory in

the past 14 days?

-Is anyone displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or been tested or diagnosed with

the virus?

-Is anyone in the residence ill with a cold or flu?

“We ask for your cooperation, assistance and patience during this global pandemic.

Nunavut RCMP will continue to provide professional robust service during this uncertain

time,” states a news release issued on Saturday afternoon. “Thank you for your contribution to helping reduce the risk of exposure to the police and public.”