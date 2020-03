A Kinngait (Cape Dorset) resident is dead and an Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating the RCMP’s actions in that death.

Neither police department is revealing any details relating to the late February tragedy.

Kinngait Mayor Timoon Toonoo confirmed that a community member died in the incident, but he said he’s still awaiting an explanation from Ottawa Police Service (OPS) as to what exactly happened.

