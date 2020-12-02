Eleven more Arviat residents have been diagnosed with Covid-19 as of Wednesday, according to the Government of Nunavut.

However, the total number of active cases has fallen to 80 as the number of recovered cases has jumped to 113.

Arviat has 65 of the 80 cases in the territory, all of them within the Kivalliq region.

Contact tracing in all impacted communities is ongoing and public health staff are monitoring everyone in isolation, the Department of Health stated.

As of Dec. 1, 219 tests have been done in Rankin Inlet with negative results.

Arviat testing has yielded 588 negative tests.

Testing in Whale Cove yielded 125 negative tests.

Monitoring in Sanikiluaq continues, although there are no known active cases in the community.

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 is advised to call the COVID-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please do not go to the health centre in person.