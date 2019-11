Inuit from across Nunavut attended one of most important gatherings Inuit can have. The Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit Conference was held in Iqaluit Oct. 29 and 30 at the Frobisher Inn. Around 100 delegates gathered to discuss culture and customary laws of well being. Inuit practices, knowledge and values were explored and the conference centred on how to better incorporate these values into the workplace.