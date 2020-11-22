Nunavut’s active Covid cases have soared to 128, all in the Kivalliq region.

Arviat has 18 of the 21 new viral infections confirmed on Sunday. The community’s total now stands at 98.

Two of the latest cases are in Rankin Inlet, where 15 people have contracted the coronavirus.

The remaining new case is in Whale Cove, home to 15 people who have tested positive.

“Health teams are working around the clock in Arviat, Whale Cove and Rankin Inlet to trace, test, isolate and contain the spread of the virus,” said chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson. “There is still a lot of work to be done and it will take some time to see if our current public health measures are working. In the meantime, I want to take a moment to thank our health and rapid response teams for their dedication, and thank Nunavummiut for their ongoing vigilance, compassion and support.”

All individuals with active Covid-19 are regularly monitored in isolation and continue to do well, with mild to moderate symptoms, according to the Department of Health.

There remains no evidence of community transmission in Rankin Inlet or Whale Cove, the department added in a Sunday news release.

Anyone with reason to believe they have been exposed to Covid-19 is advised to call the Covid-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please do not go to the health centre in person.