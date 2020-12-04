Eight new cases of Covid-19 were identified in Arviat, bringing the community’s total of active cases to 44 as of Friday, according to the Government of Nunavut.

The other seven infected individuals are in Whale Cove.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has climbed to 155, up 32 from Thursday.

Contact tracing in all impacted communities is ongoing and public health staff are

monitoring everyone in isolation, according to the Department of Health.

As of December 3, Arviat testing has yielded 678 negative tests.

Testing in Whale Cove yielded 125 negative tests.

Monitoring in Sanikiluaq and Rankin Inlet continues even though there are no longer any known active cases in those communities.

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 is advised to call

the COVID-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their

community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please

do not go to the health centre in person.