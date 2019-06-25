Donations pour in to send Kugluktuk kids to day camp

Five children will be able to attend summer day camp due to the generosity of the public and an initiative by Kugluktuk’s Andrea Niptanatiak.

Niptanatiak started a GoFundMe campaign on June 17. By the next day, the amount raised surpassed the $750 objective. It closed Friday with $1,210 committed by 17 donors.

It costs $240 to register a child, ages 6-12, for the full six weeks of day camps, which are organized by the Hamlet of Kugluktuk’s recreation department.

“I wasn’t even sure I’d get a couple hundred, which is amazing,” Niptanatiak said of the fundraising campaign. “We’ve had some donations from friends of friends around Canada, which is nice.”

She’s a big believer in the social interaction that the children will get through attending the day camps, which begin Tuesday and run through Aug. 3.

“It really benefits the kids. They need something, especially in a town that has nothing during the summers for kids to do,” she said. “It makes me excited.