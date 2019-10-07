Department of Health urges flu shots to fend off virus

With the arrival of flu season, the Department of Health is encouraging Nunavummiut to get vaccinated.

Flu shots are free and are expected to be available in all of the territory’s communities by mid-October, according to a GN news release. Local health centres should make announcements when the shots are ready.

Other actions that can help ward off influenza include sneezing and coughing into one’s sleeve, frequent hand washing and staying home when one gets sick, the Department of Health advises.

Flu symptoms include fever, chills, cough, sore muscles, nausea and feeling tired.