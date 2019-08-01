Marine Protected Area deal signed: Akeeagok, Savikataaq and Trudeau conclude decades-long work to protect vital marine areas

Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA) president P.J. Akeeagok, Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau moved forward today in creating the Tuvaijuittuq Marine Protected Area.

The public event took place at the new Nunavut Arctic College building in Iqaluit.

The trio, joined by several other Inuit and Canadian leaders, also announced the completion of the Tallurutiup Imanga National Marine Conservation Area through an Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement.

Inuit leaders celebrated the Inuit-Crown relationship, which has resulted in partnership and collaboration with Ottawa.

More to come.