A resident of Whale Cove has tested positive for Covid-19 and that will result in stronger public health measures in the community, effective Thursday, the Government of Nunavut announced late Wednesday afternoon.

“This new case in Whale Cove demonstrates how quickly this virus can reemerge in a community and how important it is for us to remain vigilant,” said Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s chief public health officer. “It’s up to each of us to limit the spread and keep our communities and one another healthy over the holidays.”

Advertisement

Until further notice, only essential services are to remain open from Thursday onwards, with grocery stores reducing hours.

Indoor gatherings are limited to five people in addition to household members, and for emergency purposes only.

All outdoor gatherings are limited to five people or less.

Masks are mandatory in public spaces and travel in and out of Whale Cove is restricted.

One other new case of Covid was identified as of Wednesday, in Arviat, which has a total of seven active infections.

To date, 255 Nunavummiut have recovered from the coronavirus.

Contact tracing in all impacted communities is ongoing and public health staff are monitoring everyone in isolation, according to the Department of Health.

As of Dec. 22, Arviat testing has yielded 1,071 negative tests. Monitoring in Rankin Inlet and Whale Cove continues.

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to Covid-19 is advised to call the Covid-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please do not go to the health centre in person.