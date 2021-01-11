After two weeks of no new Covid-19 cases arising in Arviat and Whale Cove, Nunavut’s chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson announced Monday that public health measures can be eased in both communities.

As of Tuesday, travel can resume in and out of the two communities, but non-essential trips are still not recommended, according to Patterson.

Government offices, schools with most private businesses may reopen, he added.

Indoor gatherings will rise to 10 people in addition to household members and outdoor gatherings will increase to 50 people.

“While this is good news, I want to remind everyone that it will take until the end of January to declare the outbreaks over. For everyone’s health and safety, it is important we continue to follow the public health measures in place. I encourage Nunavummiut to go to http://www.gov.nu.ca for full details,” said Patterson. “I am also excited to remind Nunavummiut that community vaccination clinics take place today in Iglulik and Gjoa Haven and start in Arviat and Cambridge Bay on Jan. 14. I encourage all eligible Nunavummiut 18 or older to get vaccinated. It is the best protection available against Covid-19.”