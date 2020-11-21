The Government of Nunavut revealed that 25 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified as of Saturday and 22 of them were in Arviat, which has 80 of the territory’s 107 cases.

The other three most recently infected individuals are in Whale Cove, where there are 14 cases of the coronavirus.

The two positive cases in Sanikiluaq have recovered, meaning that all of the territory’s active cases are within the Kivalliq region.

“While the two cases in Sanikiluaq are now recovered, the current restrictions in the community still apply and I urge residents of Sanikiluaq to continue to follow the public health measures in place,” said chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson. “I also want to remind all Nunavummiut that until health teams have completed contact tracing and the virus spread is contained, the number of active cases will continue to fluctuate.”

All 107 individuals with Covid-19 are in isolation and they are well, with mild to moderate symptoms, according to the Department of Health.

There is no evidence of community transmission in Rankin Inlet or Whale Cove.

The territory is in the midst of its first weekend of a Covid lockdown that began on Wednesday.

“I know the daily numbers of Covid-19 cases in Nunavut seem scary, but it is not a reason to panic. We will continue to see dips and rises in our case numbers for some time,” said Premier Joe Savikataaq. “I am very proud of Nunavummiut for their efforts to slow the spread of the virus and am incredibly grateful to every member of Nunavut’s public health team for their amazing dedication and work in our communities. Let’s all stay vigilant and compassionate as we fight Covid-19 in Nunavut.”